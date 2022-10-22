Swinney gives injury updates after Syracuse game

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided a couple of injury updates following the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 27-21 win over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley.

Swinney said he doesn’t expect sophomore linebacker Barrett Carter, who missed the game due to a concussion, to miss much time.

Carter couldn’t clear concussion protocol this week but should be able to return for the Nov. 5 game at Notre Dame, according to Swinney.

“He’ll be ready to go (for Notre Dame),” Swinney said. “Was close this week but just couldn’t quite clear the protocol.”

As for junior cornerback Fred Davis, who wasn’t dressed out for Saturday’s game, Swinney said he couldn’t play because of his ankle.

“He went through pregame and his ankle didn’t hold up well,” Swinney said. “Thought he was going to be able to go but he came back pregame and said he just didn’t think he could do it.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!