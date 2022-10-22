Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about the decision to make a change at quarterback and the plans going forward at the position. Swinney also gave the latest on injuries and another nail biter with Syracuse.

Watch coach Swinney’s postgame press conference:

