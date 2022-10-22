What did Swinney say about Uiagalelei, Klubnik following Syracuse game?

During his interview on ABC’s broadcast following fifth-ranked Clemson’s 27-21 win over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked by sideline reporter Molly McGrath what went into the decision to go with true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in the second half, and what Swinney’s message to Uiagalelei was about his role moving forward.

“Sometimes Steph Curry goes 2-for-25. Your best players sometimes can have a bad day,” Swinney said. “He just got out of rhythm and made some bad plays, and we just needed a change. … DJ’s our quarterback. There ain’t no question about that. That’s our guy. That’s our leader. You can write that right now. DJ’s our guy. Now, he’s got to play better, and he will. But how about Cade Klubnik coming in and leading these guys.”

Klubnik replaced Uiagalelei on Clemson’s fourth possession of the third quarter and finished 2-of-4 passing for 19 yards, with six carries for 15 yards.

Uiagalelei went 13-of-21 passing for 138 yards and threw two interceptions, while also losing a fumble that was returned 90 yards for a touchdown.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!