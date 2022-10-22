Who all will be unavailable for Clemson against Syracuse?

October 22, 2022

Clemson has released its availability report for its game today against No. 14 Syracuse.

In addition to linebacker Barrett Carter’s absence, kicker Robert Gunn II will also be unavailable for the matchup of ranked unbeatens for undisclosed reasons. Gunn is the only other player on Clemson’s two-deep this that won’t play. The true freshman has been B.T. Potter’s primary backup this season.

As The Clemson Insider previously confirmed, Carter will miss his first game of the season with a concussion. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder, in his first season as the starter at the Sam/nickel spot, is third on the team with 33 tackles. He’s also got four tackles for loss, four pass breakups and an interception this season.

Kickoff is set for noon. The game will be televised by ABC.

