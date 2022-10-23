Bart Boatwright's recruit photo gallery: Clemson-Syracuse Game

Football

By October 23, 2022 8:12 pm

Clemson played host to a number of standout prospects for Saturday’s game against Syracuse at Death Valley.

Check out pictures of some of the recruits that were on hand for Saturday’s top-15 matchup in Bart Boatwright’s recruit photo gallery for The Clemson Insider: LINK.

