Football

Latest AP Poll released

October 23, 2022 1:54 pm

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley.

The top six all remained the same with Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Tennessee at No. 3, Michigan at No. 4, Clemson at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 6.

Against Syracuse, a smothering second half by the Tigers’ defense and a season-best 293 rushing yards led Clemson back from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat then-No. 14 Syracuse (6-1, 3-1 ACC). Will Shipley’s 50-yard touchdown run with 11:26 to play gave Clemson the lead for good, capping a 27-carry, 172-yard day for the sophomore. Fellow running back Phil Mafah registered 18 carries for 94 yards and a score.

Clemson won its 38th consecutive home game to take sole possession of the longest home winning streak in ACC history. Clemson’s defense held Syracuse scoreless and to only 119 total yards in the second half while piling up four of the team’s sacks on the day. The defense helped the Tigers overcome four turnovers, and did not allow a defensive point on any ensuing possessions after giveaways.

Clemson will have an open date next weekend before returning to action at Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 5 for the Tigers’ final true road game of the season (7:30 p.m., NBC). The Tigers will then conclude the regular season with a three-game homestand against Louisville, Miami and South Carolina.

You can see the full AP Top 25 following Week 8 below:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Georgia (7-0)

SEC
vs Vanderbilt W 55-0
 1,530 (31)
2
Ohio State (7-0)

Big Ten
vs Iowa W 54-10
 1,513 (18)
3
Tennessee (7-0)

SEC
vs Tennessee-Martin W 65-24
 1,476 (13)
4
Michigan (7-0)

Big Ten
vs Penn State W 41-17
 1,382
5
Clemson (8-0)

ACC
vs Syracuse W 27-21
 1,318 (1)
6
Alabama (7-1)

SEC
vs Mississippi State W 30-6
 1,266
7
TCU (7-0)

Big 12
1
vs Kansas State W 38-28
 1,213
8
Oregon (6-1)

Pac-12
2
vs UCLA W 45-30
 1,114
9

Big 12
2
vs Texas W 41-34
 1,064
10
USC (6-1)

Pac-12
2
@ Utah L 43-42
 927
11

ACC
3
vs Boston College W 43-15
 927
12
UCLA (6-1)

Pac-12
3
@ Oregon L 45-30
 803
13
Penn State (6-1)

Big Ten
3
vs Minnesota W 45-17
 783
14
Utah (5-2)

Pac-12
1
vs USC W 43-42
 766
15
Ole Miss (7-1)

SEC
8
@ LSU L 45-20
 744
16
Syracuse (6-1)

ACC
2
@ Clemson L 27-21
 626
17
Illinois (6-1)

Big Ten
1
vs Minnesota W 26-14
 508
18
LSU (6-2)

SEC
vs Ole Miss W 45-20
 502
19
Kentucky (5-2)

SEC
vs Mississippi State W 27-17
 429
20
Cincinnati (6-1)

American Athletic
1
@ SMU W 29-27
 386
21

ACC
1
@ Duke W 38-35
 278
22

Big 12
5
@ TCU L 38-28
 272
23
Tulane (7-1)

American Athletic
2
vs Memphis W 38-28
 243
24
1
@ Syracuse L 24-9
 169
25
South Carolina (5-2)

SEC
vs Texas A&M W 30-24
 113
Others receiving votes:

Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1

