Latest Coaches Poll released

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley.

Georgia and Ohio State stayed at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, while Tennessee jumped ahead of Michigan to No. 3, and the Wolverines dropped from No. 3 to No. 4.

The Tigers were also previously ranked No. 5 in the Coaches Poll after Week 7.

Against Syracuse, a smothering second half by the Tigers’ defense and a season-best 293 rushing yards led Clemson back from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat then-No. 14 Syracuse (6-1, 3-1 ACC). Will Shipley’s 50-yard touchdown run with 11:26 to play gave Clemson the lead for good, capping a 27-carry, 172-yard day for the sophomore. Fellow running back Phil Mafah registered 18 carries for 94 yards and a score.

Clemson won its 38th consecutive home game to take sole possession of the longest home winning streak in ACC history. Clemson’s defense held Syracuse scoreless and to only 119 total yards in the second half while piling up four of the team’s sacks on the day. The defense helped the Tigers overcome four turnovers, and did not allow a defensive point on any ensuing possessions after giveaways.

Clemson will have an open date next weekend before returning to action at Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 5 for the Tigers’ final true road game of the season (7:30 p.m., NBC). The Tigers will then conclude the regular season with a three-game homestand against Louisville, Miami and South Carolina.

You can see the full Coaches Poll following Week 8 of the season below:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Texas; No. 24 Mississippi State.

Others Receiving Votes

Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.

