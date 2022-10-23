What They Are Saying: Clemson rallies past Syracuse

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Syracuse (6-1, 3-1 ACC), 27-21, in front of a sold-out homecoming crowd at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers won their 38th consecutive home game to take sole possession of the longest home winning streak in ACC history.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at what was said on Twitter about the Tigers’ win.

Clemson fans !! You guys are the best ever ! Today was fun! ❤️ #ALLIN — Jalyn Phillips (@jalyn_phillips) October 23, 2022

God is so good man. https://t.co/5hDkEjdKFV — Rj Mickens (@RjMickens10) October 23, 2022

Best fans in the nation! Love you guys 💜🧡 — $J6 (@SJones6_) October 22, 2022

Down by 11 heading into the 4th I KNEW we were going to win when I saw half there defense having a dance party…. knew they thought we was gonna just give up 🥴😊😂 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) October 22, 2022

*Clemson struggles with a Top 15 team* National media: Clemson is overrated *Ole Miss struggles with an unranked LSU* National media: Hey, maybe the Tigers are pretty good. Do you now see the difference in how these leagues are covered? — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) October 22, 2022

COMEBACK COMPLETE 🐅 Clemson survives an upset bid from Syracuse to move to 8-0 on the season. pic.twitter.com/Te7aOORYOk — ESPN (@espn) October 22, 2022

Will Shipley vs Syracuse: 🐅 27 Carries

🐅 172 Yards

🐅 2 TDs

🐅 Clemson wins 27-21 pic.twitter.com/xRMQuRh0Dv — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 22, 2022

WILL SHIPLEY RUNS FOR 50 YARDS TO GIVE CLEMSON THE LEAD! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/SyFW6j28FM — ESPN (@espn) October 22, 2022

This INT makes 4️⃣ turnovers for Clemson in this game 👀 pic.twitter.com/kLcPE74BFH — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 22, 2022