Clemson picks up new commitment

Baseball

By October 25, 2022 7:21 pm

By

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new commitment on Tuesday.

Jason Fultz, a class of 2025 infielder/righthanded pitcher from Cathedral Prep in Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to the Tigers.

“Choosing Clemson was an easy decision,” he said, via Cathedral Prep on Twitter. “Not only are they one of the top baseball programs in the nation, they offer top of the line academics to prepare me for after baseball. Clemson can help make me very successful on and off the field.”

You can check out some clips of Fultz below:

