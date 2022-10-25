Clemson picks up new commitment

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new commitment on Tuesday.

Jason Fultz, a class of 2025 infielder/righthanded pitcher from Cathedral Prep in Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to the Tigers.

“Choosing Clemson was an easy decision,” he said, via Cathedral Prep on Twitter. “Not only are they one of the top baseball programs in the nation, they offer top of the line academics to prepare me for after baseball. Clemson can help make me very successful on and off the field.”

You can check out some clips of Fultz below:

Excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson to further my athletic and academic career!! Thanks to my family, coaches, teammates and friends for their support! @ClemsonBaseball @Prep_Ramblers @5starnational @PGMidAtlantic @PBRPennsylvania pic.twitter.com/0jKvPRZsnt — Jason Fultz (@Jfultz55) October 25, 2022

Jason Fultz (‘25 PA) does a nice job keeping the hands back to drive this one the other way. Good combo of present bat speed and leverage. Lots of strength at contact. @PG_Uncommitted #WWBAWorlds @PGMidAtlantic pic.twitter.com/yAlInS2YXY — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) September 23, 2022

Good look at Jason Fultz ('25, PA) cruised in the mid-80s during his 2 innings of work. Physical right-hander showcasing full arsenal. FB got on hitters quick w/ some life through the zone. 12-6 shaped breaker w/ sharp vert depth. #NETPGames @PGShowcases @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/3aXuDRzKbd — PG Mid Atlantic (NY, NJ, PA, MD) (@PGMidAtlantic) August 15, 2022

Fultz on the bump today sitting 82-85 mph (~2050 rpm) already 5 K’s thru 2 IP. Nasty curve with late downward break, really makes an effort to get on top and snap down #NEWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/X1AkegPpzO — PG Mid Atlantic (NY, NJ, PA, MD) (@PGMidAtlantic) July 30, 2022

Another week of Jason Fultz (‘25 PA) barrels as he ropes this one to LF for a double. Toe-tap trigger, compact hand path w/ plenty of bat speed #NEWorldSeries @PG_Uncommitted @PG_Scouting pic.twitter.com/Q5Vub1lBBv — PG Mid Atlantic (NY, NJ, PA, MD) (@PGMidAtlantic) July 29, 2022

Another Special day @e2a2 when a member succeeds to the next level. Congratulations ⁦@Jfultz55⁩ on your commitment to Clemson. You have always but in D-I effort. You make your coaches & trainers feel valued. Great things to come for you!

⁦⁦@ClemsonBaseball⁩ pic.twitter.com/DUyC8ng268 — Erie Elite Baseball Academy (@E2A2_Baseball) October 25, 2022

As a freshman, Fultz hit .419 with four homeruns and 32 RBIs. On the hill, he was 3-0 with a 1.45 ERA while striking out 34 in 19 plus innings. He projects as a corner infielder and possibly a pitcher at Clemson. pic.twitter.com/tKgoKMHGcG — Cathedral Prep (@CPRamblers) October 25, 2022

