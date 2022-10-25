What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 7

Per usual, there was plenty of buzz on Twitter about former Clemson standouts during Week 7 of the NFL season.

Check out what they are saying about some former Tigers in the league:

Trevor Lawrence 6-6 for 83 yards in first quarter. Now 26 for last 28 over two games. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 23, 2022

Third rushing TD of the year for our guy @Trevorlawrencee 👏🏈 📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB

pic.twitter.com/WCj2qAU4UC — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022

TRAVIS ETIENNE JR. HAS JUST SCORED HIS FIRST CAREER NFL TOUCHDOWN!!!!!! — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022

First career touchdown for Travis Etienne in NFL

69 to go to equal what he did at Clemson. Jags ,8,. Giants 7 as Etienne scores on two+point conversion. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 23, 2022

.@swaggy_t1 puts a bow on our opening drive with his first career TD!#NYGvsJAX on FOX pic.twitter.com/ypbkpd73y5 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 23, 2022

Getting to witness both my sons score today is a beautiful thing 😭 @Trevorlawrencee @swaggy_t1 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) October 23, 2022

First TD ✅

First game with 100+ rushing yards ✅ Way to show out @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/9OzWAnJnCb — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022

Great news for Travis Etiennehttps://t.co/6dqWzqFLcR — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) October 24, 2022

Tough loss by the Jags but definitely can see the Improvement out of Lawrence and especially swaggy @Trevorlawrencee @swaggy_t1 Catch you on the flip side pic.twitter.com/CGV5LnvWOE — JONNY CARROTS 🥕 (@JonnyCarrots007) October 23, 2022

Packers’ WR Sammy Watkins officially active today, OT David Bakhtiari is not – he’s out vs. Washington. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2022

Falcons CB AJ Terrell (hamstring) is OUT for Atlanta. Huge loss — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 23, 2022

Dex & Leo 😤 pic.twitter.com/a9I3AH5mae — New York Giants (@Giants) October 23, 2022

Daniel Jones has been hit helmet-to-helmet and late, no call. Big Dex grabs the jersey of Lawrence…personal foul. Okay then. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) October 23, 2022

WTH THIS IS ROUGHING THE PASSER?? pic.twitter.com/otnpqTJCCw — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 23, 2022

Hang it in the Louvre 🖼️ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022

Chargers WR Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him for weeks pic.twitter.com/gdxurjqWZW — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 24, 2022

WHAT 👏 A 👏 CATCH 👏@renfrowhunter making highlight plays early on for the @Raiders 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vEMUT8vGGO — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo did a nice job of climbing the pocket here. Good job by Ray Ray McCloud to extend the play once the pocket broke down pic.twitter.com/ougYwFHxqL — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) October 23, 2022

A special play by a special player 🙌@RMIII_34 officially has his first NFL touchdown ‼️🏈pic.twitter.com/siNDDRPUKG — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022

5 receptions ➡️ 93 yards Another good day at the office for @teehiggins5 🏈 pic.twitter.com/jVEQlC2WPj — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022

8️⃣ tackles 💥

7️⃣ solo tackles ☝️ Have yourself a day, @Jayronkearse8‼️ pic.twitter.com/zTRq4JFL1O — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022

Needed that!! — Jayron Kearse (@Jayronkearse8) October 23, 2022

On to the next!!!🔥 — Clelin Ferrell (@Cle_Missile) October 24, 2022

Didn't matter where you looked, Tigers were all over the @NFL this week. 📲 » https://t.co/j93DGt0zzE pic.twitter.com/3WUZyWOYgx — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 25, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

