What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 7

Per usual, there was plenty of buzz on Twitter about former Clemson standouts during Week 7 of the NFL season.
Check out what they are saying about some former Tigers in the league:
Let’s have a day, 16!#NYGvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/yuXATmUZly
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 23, 2022
.@Trevorlawrencee hits @ckirk in stride to move those chains!#NYGvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Vf0T15NK1F
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 23, 2022
Trevor Lawrence 6-6 for 83 yards in first quarter. Now 26 for last 28 over two games.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 23, 2022
.@Trevorlawrencee over the top for the touchdown!
#NYGvsJAX on FOX pic.twitter.com/MOWdbDNroB
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 23, 2022
Third rushing TD of the year for our guy @Trevorlawrencee 👏🏈
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB
pic.twitter.com/WCj2qAU4UC
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
Bah God that’s @Trevorlawrencee’s music!#NYGvsJAX on FOX pic.twitter.com/9DsovmfKGQ
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 23, 2022
WEIGHT ROOM@Trevorlawrencee | #NYGvsJAX on FOX pic.twitter.com/RbRaU2pP4Q
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 23, 2022
TRAVIS ETIENNE JR. HAS JUST SCORED HIS FIRST CAREER NFL TOUCHDOWN!!!!!!
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
ETN is in for SIX! #NYGvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/uvqYsrZ70O
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 23, 2022
First career touchdown for Travis Etienne in NFL
69 to go to equal what he did at Clemson. Jags ,8,. Giants 7 as Etienne scores on two+point conversion.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 23, 2022
.@swaggy_t1 puts a bow on our opening drive with his first career TD!#NYGvsJAX on FOX pic.twitter.com/ypbkpd73y5
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 23, 2022
A thing of beauty from @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/Rjvofvda8y https://t.co/rYXAwHyVfE
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
Come for the TD
Stay for the @swaggy_t1 and @Trevorlawrencee celebration 🏈🐅
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNghmB pic.twitter.com/W6DbDPVIzf
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
Getting to witness both my sons score today is a beautiful thing 😭 @Trevorlawrencee @swaggy_t1
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) October 23, 2022
ETN opens up the second half with a 49-yard carry!#NYGvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/i3D6E2Hkqz
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 23, 2022
.@swaggy_t1 with the wheeeeels!#NYGvsJAX on FOX pic.twitter.com/MZvbX690Do
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 23, 2022
First TD ✅
First game with 100+ rushing yards ✅
Way to show out @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/9OzWAnJnCb
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
We just wanna talk, @EAMaddenNFL.@swaggy_t1 | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/O4LqeKnBy7
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 23, 2022
Just getting warmed up.@Gatorade | @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/JB7tpRBceB
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 24, 2022
Great news for Travis Etiennehttps://t.co/6dqWzqFLcR
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) October 24, 2022
Tough loss by the Jags but definitely can see the Improvement out of Lawrence and especially swaggy @Trevorlawrencee @swaggy_t1
Catch you on the flip side pic.twitter.com/CGV5LnvWOE
— JONNY CARROTS 🥕 (@JonnyCarrots007) October 23, 2022
Packers’ WR Sammy Watkins officially active today, OT David Bakhtiari is not – he’s out vs. Washington.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2022
Falcons CB AJ Terrell (hamstring) is OUT for Atlanta.
Huge loss
— Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 23, 2022
Dex & Leo 😤 pic.twitter.com/a9I3AH5mae
— New York Giants (@Giants) October 23, 2022
Daniel Jones has been hit helmet-to-helmet and late, no call. Big Dex grabs the jersey of Lawrence…personal foul. Okay then.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) October 23, 2022
WTH THIS IS ROUGHING THE PASSER?? pic.twitter.com/otnpqTJCCw
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 23, 2022
Hang it in the Louvre 🖼️
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
Fourth game this season with a sack for @GradyJarrett 😤
📸 @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/GKG96OEXIn
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
Confirmed: @darealmike_dub is him
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB
pic.twitter.com/B8XjoV1Yir
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
Chargers WR Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him for weeks pic.twitter.com/gdxurjqWZW
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 24, 2022
🎰🎰🎰@renfrowhunter | #HOUvsLV pic.twitter.com/aHl3EKf4TQ
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 23, 2022
Enough said, @renfrowhunter 😤 pic.twitter.com/CfxvsphtSx
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 23, 2022
👋 @renfrowhunter pic.twitter.com/6m6hk3T2xt
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 23, 2022
WHAT 👏 A 👏 CATCH 👏@renfrowhunter making highlight plays early on for the @Raiders 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vEMUT8vGGO
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
Jimmy Garoppolo did a nice job of climbing the pocket here. Good job by Ray Ray McCloud to extend the play once the pocket broke down pic.twitter.com/ougYwFHxqL
— Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) October 23, 2022
Ray-Ray TD! @RMIII_34 x #KCvsSF pic.twitter.com/9sBjV8mrJq
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 23, 2022
A special play by a special player 🙌@RMIII_34 officially has his first NFL touchdown ‼️🏈pic.twitter.com/siNDDRPUKG
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
GO AHEAD AND CELEBRATE @RMIII_34 ‼️
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB pic.twitter.com/yyRBqA29uj
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
5 receptions ➡️ 93 yards
Another good day at the office for @teehiggins5 🏈 pic.twitter.com/jVEQlC2WPj
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
8️⃣ tackles 💥
7️⃣ solo tackles ☝️
Have yourself a day, @Jayronkearse8‼️ pic.twitter.com/zTRq4JFL1O
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
Needed that!!
— Jayron Kearse (@Jayronkearse8) October 23, 2022
.@Cle_Missile is a certified playmaker 😤🏈
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoBpic.twitter.com/zkNwC2pqwC
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
.@chanjones55 & @Cle_Missile were not having it ❌
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/H604JvLVsw
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 23, 2022
.@Cle_Missile x @chanjones55 end the first half ‼️ pic.twitter.com/iFCrr7B7Ji
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 23, 2022
On to the next!!!🔥
— Clelin Ferrell (@Cle_Missile) October 24, 2022
Didn't matter where you looked, Tigers were all over the @NFL this week.
📲 » https://t.co/j93DGt0zzE pic.twitter.com/3WUZyWOYgx
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 25, 2022
–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
