Galloway 'ready to show the world' what he can do

Clemson basketball is quickly approaching as the start of the season is just roughly about a week away. Plenty of familiar faces return, and some new faces appear.

A new face on the team, but sixth-year vet of playing college basketball, Brevin Galloway joins the Tigers this year. Galloway will add experience to the team, but also be able to provide quality depth at the guard position.

During Clemson’s preseason basketball interviews, Galloway, most recently a member of the Boston College Eagles, was asked how it feels to now be a part of a team that last year he was trying to beat.

Galloway stated, “It’s a humbling experience… I’m excited to be a Tiger… It’s a little different walking into the facility every day seeing (Alex) Hemenway. Obviously I was preparing for him last year, and now he’s on my team. I get to pass him the ball and he gets to knock down some shots, so I love it.”

On the difference between Boston College head coach Earl Grant and Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, Galloway said, “It’s a complete difference… one is hotwired and energetic. Coach Grant is more calm and easygoing, and it’s a big difference for me, but at the same time I kind of needed it… Coach Brownell has definitely been on me a lot more, which I kind of needed for my last year just because I get comfortable, and he won’t let me do that.”

Saying he feels the best he’s felt in his whole career, Galloway is “ready to show the world” what he can do.

He’s underneath his goal weight of 210 pounds and has really been focusing on his body and conditioning in the offseason. Being most known as a “3-point shooter” his whole career, Galloway knows he is made to showcase more than just that. He thinks that “with the team we have this year and the guys that we have, I’ll be able to show I can do everything, so I’m really excited to get out there and show my whole skill.”

Looking forward to the season, the Clemson men’s and women’s basketball teams are holding Rock the John this Thursday in Littlejohn Coliseum to tip off the 2022-2023 year ahead.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @BrevinGalloway on Twitter.