Sammy Watkins responds to Aaron Rodgers' blunt comments

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some blunt comments on The Pat McAfee Show this week, apparently throwing his teammates under the bus.

Here’s what the future Hall of Famer had to say, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic:

“Aaron Rodgers says on @PatMcAfeeShow that the Packers are routinely making double-digit mental errors in games this season when, in past seasons, that number was, at most, seven. “Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps.”

Former Clemson and current Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins responded to Rodgers’ statement on Wednesday and seemed to be OK with what his quarterback said, saying he’s “with Aaron.”

Via Schneidman:

“Sammy Watkins on Aaron Rodgers’ @PatMcAfeeShow comments: “If you’re not performing or executing … then I’m with Aaron. If I’m not playing well and I’m freaking up and busting plays, get me out of the game because that’s not helping the team.”

The Packers are sitting at 3-4 on the season after an upset road loss to the Washington Commanders this past Sunday. They hit the road again this weekend for a huge challenge against the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m., NBC).

Watkins has eight receptions for 147 yards in three games played this season. He caught two passes for 36 yards against Washington, returning to the field after missing four games while being on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

