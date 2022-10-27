Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: Clemson-Syracuse

The Tigers rallied to defeat Syracuse for the 38th straight win in Death Valley.

Check out more great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s second Photo Gallery from Clemson’s win over Syracuse.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!