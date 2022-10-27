Is the bye week coming at the perfect time for Uiagalelei?

The continual support and praise for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei may be exactly what he needs during this bye week. After throwing two interceptions last Saturday and committing three turnovers overall, the signal-caller was replaced by true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik.

However, while questions still circulate among the media about which quarterback gives Clemson the best chance of returning to the College Football Playoff, there are no questions inside the program about who leads this Clemson team.

A special relationship exists between Uiagalelei and Klubnik, that is one of respect. Klubnik, showing maturity and grace, spoke after the game on Saturday and reiterated much of the sentiment we heard from the entire Clemson staff.

“He told me he was so proud of me,” he said. “Proud of me for playing my game and the preparation we have put through the last 10 months together. Really proud of me, but I immediately told him, this is your team man. You might have had an off game, but this is your team and in two weeks, you are going to come back and do something you really want to do and you’ve been waiting to do for a while against Notre Dame. He’s excited for that and I’m pumped for him. We’re going to enjoy, but I think I’m getting too much credit.”

Although Klubnik went 2-of-4 for 19 passing yards, he did what the Tigers needed him to do in that moment. With that being said, we have seen a different Uiagalelei this season and it may be too soon to jump to any conclusions after one game where he didn’t look his best.

It is important to highlight the relationship dynamic between the two quarterbacks. There seems to be no animosity or competition between the two, which is important for how the season continues to unfold. The Clemson staff knows the talent and skill of the true freshman, but they also believe Uiagalelei has the experience to lead this team, and at least for now they’re sticking to that belief.

A week of rest and recovery may be just what Uiagalelei needed ahead of a road game versus Notre Dame.