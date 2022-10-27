What They Are Saying: Etienne's Time in Jacksonville

Travis Etienne already had Jacksonville buzzing, but now he is really the talk of the town after the Jaguars traded James Robinson.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying” we look at what is being said about Travis Etienne on Twitter.

Travis Etienne took over the Jaguars backfield today. He played a season-high 80% of snaps, per early PFF data. ✅ 67% rushing attempts

✅ 91% long-down & distance snaps

✅ 82% two-minute offense

✅ 57% short-yardage snaps (100% of attempts) Every-down back –> RB1 profile 🔥 — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) October 23, 2022

The backfield in Jacksonville now belongs to Travis Etienne. https://t.co/8zHXZEsyld — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 24, 2022

Travis Etienne has a massive opportunity now in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/DtLq2Cheir — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2022

(Late to the party, as I had to jet from #Jaguars locker room to another shoot) But I thought this was the most-telling part of Travis Etienne’s availability today. Said he had told J-Rob Monday AM how much he, the team needed him. Traded later that night. pic.twitter.com/hWeUQESiUF — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 26, 2022

Part of what makes #Jaguars RB Travis Etienne special is his ability to cut on a dime. I also feel like he’s getting more confident with his eyes as the season goes on. Remember, he’s basically a rookie: pic.twitter.com/XWrG8vJxJp — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 25, 2022

Travis Etienne fantasy owners rn pic.twitter.com/vzPDAyfBlY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 24, 2022

Travis Etienne was busy pic.twitter.com/tT5xdKTs6m — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 23, 2022

Travis Etienne has three straight games w/ over 100+ scrimmage yards pic.twitter.com/JCTh9tc0ox — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2022

Travis Etienne has arrived. ✔️ First 100-yard game

✔️ 18.9 PPR pts pic.twitter.com/jVUsYENqaQ — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) October 23, 2022

#Jaguars RB Travis Etienne asked about taking over the “lion’s share” with James Robinson now gone: “As a competitor, you want to be that guy and now it’s here and now I have my own plate to look at, don’t have to take off no one else’s plate”: pic.twitter.com/d3uECVvlCJ — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 26, 2022

