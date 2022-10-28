Uiagalelei Added to Manning Award Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced 12 additions to its 2022 Watch List on Friday. Finalists for the honor will be determined by a select panel of national media covering college football, as well as each of the Mannings. That list will be released on Thursday, December 1 and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

After announcing 30 quarterbacks to its preseason Watch List, the Manning Award opted to increase its spotlighted players based on the many outstanding performances during the first half of the year. While these players have been added to the Watch List, every quarterback in the nation remains eligible to win the honor.

2022 Manning Award Watch List Midseason Additions

Name, Class, School Cmp-Att Pct. Yards TD INT QBR Rushing Holton Ahlers, Sr., East Carolina 208-296 70.3 2,435 18 5 79.5 114 yds, 3 TDs Todd Centeio, Sr., James Madison 121-189 64 1,780 17 4 76.3 333 yds, 5 TDs Jayden Daniels, Sr., LSU 165-236 69.9 1,812 12 1 80 524 yds, 9 TDs Jayden de Laura, So., Arizona 174-275 63.3 2,274 19 7 74.7 71 yds, 1 TD Max Duggan, Sr., TCU 133-193 68.9 1,871 19 1 87.1 274 yds, 4 TDs Drake Maye, Fr., North Carolina 162-231 70.1 2,283 24 3 88.6 378 yds, 3 TDs Bo Nix, Sr., Oregon 153-214 71.5 1,809 17 3 88.3 382 yds, 8 TDs Michael Penix Jr., Sr., Washington 230-339 67.8 2,560 22 4 77.9 18 yds, 2 TDs Austin Reed, Sr., Western Kentucky 224-318 70.4 2,442 21 5 68.4 174 yds, 6 TDs Kurtis Rourke, Jr., Ohio 187-273 68.5 2,408 16 3 63.6 189 yds, 4 TDs DJ Uiagalelei, Jr., Clemson 150-234 64.1 1,803 17 4 69.9 350 yds, 4 TDs Caleb Williams, So., USC 147-230 63.9 1,971 19 1 86.5 235 yds, 3 TDs

The additions to the Watch List come from eight different conferences with the Pac-12 leading the way with four quarterbacks. The newcomers include seven seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and one freshman.

In its first 18 years, the Manning Award has recognized the top names in college football. It has honored quarterbacks from 13 different schools and from four different conferences. The Southeastern Conference (Bryce Young, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones, Johnny Manziel, Cam Newton, JaMarcus Russell and Tim Tebow) leads the way with seven Manning Award honorees, while the Big 12 Conference (Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Vince Young, Colt McCoy and Robert Griffin III) has had five winners. The Atlantic Coast Conference (Deshaun Watson twice, Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston) has had four Manning Award winners. Alabama (Bryce Young and Jones) joins LSU (Burrow and Russell), Oklahoma (Murray and Mayfield) and Texas (McCoy and Vince Young) as the only schools with two different winners.

All the Manning Award winners follow in the footsteps of the Mannings themselves. In college, Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns while playing in 10 bowl games and earning four bowl MVP awards. Archie was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, while both Peyton and Eli were selected No. 1 overall.