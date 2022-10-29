ACC Coach Calls Out ACC Network

Thanks to eight Wake Forest turnovers, Louisville destroyed the No. 10 Deacons 48-21 Saturday afternoon.

After the game, head coach Scott Satterfield called out the ACC Network for not giving the Cards enough love last week after their win vs. Pitt.

Scott Satterfield: “I turned on ACC Network last week after our big win over Pitt and all they were talking about was Clemson and Wake. Maybe they’ll talk about us tonight.” — Tayler Lynch (@TaylerLynch) October 29, 2022

With the win, Louisville moved to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the ACC on the season. The Cards travel to Death Valley to face the Tigers on Nov. 12.

