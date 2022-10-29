Dream ‘accomplished’: Local standout commits to Clemson, details decision with TCI

Clemson picked up a commitment Saturday afternoon from a standout local prospect.

Daniel High School (Central, S.C.) athlete Misun Kelley announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers via Twitter.

Prior to his announcement, the talented class of 2023 recruit was kind enough to speak with The Clemson Insider about his decision.

“I committed there because it’d be a great fit for me and I want to be in the College Football Playoff, also,” he said, “and I just want to be held to a higher standard and be able to live life after college football just in case it doesn’t work out for me.”

Kelley, who chose Clemson over a slew of other offers, explained what separated the Tigers from his other two finalists in Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

“They’re a really good football team,” he said of Clemson. “They send receivers to the league a lot. The thing about Clemson is that I know I can play there as a freshman in some way, doesn’t matter – special teams or just getting reps, it would always be a good thing.”

Kelley originally committed to Virginia Tech in early September, and after withdrawing his pledge from the Hokies on Oct. 6, he reported an offer from Clemson a day later.

The Tigers offered the 5-foot-11.5, 177-pound senior as an athlete, and it’s to be determined whether he will play receiver or defensive back for Dabo Swinney’s team.

“They offered me as an athlete, so I guess they can see me fitting in on both sides,” he said. “They’re going to pick whichever one they feel like I have a career at, and that’s where they’re going to put me.”

Kelley, who made an unofficial visit to Tiger Town for the Syracuse game last Saturday, said he’s known for sure since this past Monday that Clemson is the place where he wanted to continue his academic and athletic career.

The Tigers’ staff was “pretty hyped” when Kelley informed them of his decision, he said, and his relationship with the coaches was a big factor in his college choice.

“That’s another reason why I committed,” he said. “As a recruit you need relationships like that because you’re giving somebody that you don’t really know basically your life and you’re trusting them with it.”

Kelley, who was named to the Shrine Bowl earlier this month, plans to enroll at Clemson next summer.

“It’s very exciting, since I grew up watching them and I’ve always wanted to be a part of something like that,” he said of starting his career at Clemson next year. “This is like another one of my dreams is accomplished. So, I’m very excited about that and being able to work with some great players and great coaches.”

What is Clemson getting in Kelley, both as a player and person?

“Just a very great player, a player who puts a lot of effort in, somebody who can make plays,” he said. “I work very hard, too. Just a great player and a great person.”

