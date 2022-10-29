Klubnik looks differently at relationship with Uiagalelei

Cade Klubnik was summoned to start warming up during the third quarter of Clemson’s latest game. Soon thereafter, the true freshman found himself trotting onto the field for the most important snaps of his young career.

But not before he got some encouraging words from the man he was replacing.

D.J. Uiagalelei was benched against Syracuse after committing his third turnover in two and half quarters, a primary reason why the Tigers found themselves trailing by 11 points when Uiagalelei threw his second and final interception. But before Klubnik took the field in an attempt to give the Tigers’ offense a spark, Uiagalelei approached him on the sideline with some advice and a tap on the helmet.

“He just said, ‘Just go score,’” Klubnik said. “He had full trust in me, and I’m just super thankful for that.”

Clemson did just that on Klubnik’s first series after getting some help from Syracuse, which was flagged for a roughing penalty on Klubnik to keep that touchdown drive alive. The Tigers did it again on their first full possession of the fourth quarter as Will Shipley did most of the heavy lifting, including a 50-yard touchdown run that put Clemson ahead for good in its 27-21 comeback victory.

But the quarterback situation is drawing the bulk of the attention as the Tigers get set to try to navigate the home stretch of its schedule with all of its championship aspirations still intact. That’s not exactly a new development.

Klubnik has been Uiagalalei’s backup ever since signing with Clemson in December as its latest blue-chip quarterback prospect. Given Uiagalelei’s struggles a season ago in his first full season as the Tigers’ starter, the question started almost immediately with a talented Klubnik on his heels: Will Uiagalelei hold onto his starting job?

For the time being, the answer is yes. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made it clear Uiagalelei will be back in the starting lineup for the Tigers’ game at Notre Dame on Nov. 5, though another performance like his last one will create doubt.

But Klubnik said Uiagalelei’s visible response to being pulled a week ago shined a light on the way in which he views the relationship between the two, one that contrasts from public perception.

“D.J.’s just such a loving guy,” Klubnik said. “Our relationship is just so tight. I think a lot of people see it more as a competition, but it’s really a loving opportunity that we have with each other. He’s been able to push me in so many ways, and I think I’ve been able to do the same for him.”

