Georgia DB ‘blown away’ by Clemson, has Tigers among early favorites

Clemson has made a great early impression on this talented young defensive back from the Peach State.

Onis Konanbanny (pictured right) of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School (Rabun Gap, Ga.) visited Death Valley for the Louisiana Tech game back on Sept. 17 and told The Clemson Insider he had a “phenomenal and really amazing” experience.

It was the first-ever college football game visit for the 6-foot-2, 170-pound sophomore in the class of 2025.

“I really enjoyed the visit, it was amazing!” Konanbanny told TCI. “I was blown away. My favorite part was the energy in the locker room after the game, the hype warmup and hype video.”

Clemson is among the schools that Konanbanny is highest on at this early juncture of his recruiting process.

“To be honest, any D1 school that would pull the trigger (on an offer) and treat me like family I would consider my favorite,” he said, “but my favorite schools would be Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon State and Michigan.”

Konanbanny, who also visited Coastal Carolina for its game vs. Old Dominion on Oct. 15, looks forward to hopefully returning to Death Valley for another gameday visit in the future.

“It would be a pleasure and a honor to come back to a Clemson game if I get invited again!” he said.

Konanbanny has plenty of time to take visits, build relationships and compile offers, and with multiple years of high school still ahead of him, ultimately plenty of time to figure out where he wants to continue his academic and athletic career down the road.

But what will be important to him when it eventually comes time for him to make his college choice?

“A place I can call home, a place where I am wanted and can make an impact on the program,” he said, “a place with a good education and a great environment.”