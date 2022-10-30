How Clemson transfers are performing elsewhere

Clemson hasn’t taken many transfers in the portal era under Dabo Swinney, but the Tigers have seen their fair share of players depart.

Former Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson, who hasn’t played during his second stint with Clemson, and walk-on linebacker Jesiah Carlton are the only transfers that joined the Tigers’ program since the end of last season. Meanwhile, the Tigers lost more than 10 transfers during and after the 2021 season, many of which are contributing for new teams this fall.

How are those former Tigers performing? Here’s a look:

Joseph Charleston

Charleston is now at Missouri, where the former Clemson safety has started all eight of the Tigers’ games. He had a pick-six in his Mizzou debut and is third on the team with 38 tackles. Charleston also has two pass breakups.

Frank Ladson Jr.

After three years at Clemson, Ladson is now a consistent part of the receiver rotation at Miami. He’s played in all eight of the Hurricanes’ games and is tied for second on the team with 25 receptions. His 256 receiving yards are fourth-most on the team. Ladson, who’s also caught one touchdown, is averaging 10.2 yards per catch.

Kane Patterson

Patterson is getting some of the most extensive playing time of his career at Vanderbilt after spending three seasons at Clemson. A linebacker, Patterson already has a career-high 25 tackles in eight games. He’s also got four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks for the Commodores.

Ajou Ajou

Ajou spent two seasons at Clemson before joining former Tiger assistant Jeff Scott’s program at South Florida. Ajou has played in just one of the Bulls’ eight games and has two catches for 9 yards.

Ray Thornton

Thornton also joined Scott at USF after three seasons at Clemson. The former Tiger safety has played in just three games for the Bulls. He has three tackles and a pass breakup.

Michel Dukes

Another Clemson-to-USF transfer, Dukes has been a limited part of the Bulls’ backfield rotation. The former Clemson running back has 34 carries for 131 yards and four rushing touchdowns in seven games this season.

Paul Tchio

The former Clemson offensive lineman is now at Georgia Tech, where he’s a backup right guard and has played sparingly for the Yellow Jackets.

Taisun Phommachanh

Phommachanh joined Tchio at Georgia Tech after three seasons at Clemson, but the former Tiger quarterback has yet to play for the Yellow Jackets.

Darnell Jefferies

Jefferies has spent this season as a reserve defensive lineman at Minnesota. He’s got four tackles through the Gophers’ first eight games.

Jaelyn Lae

The former Clemson tight end transferred to Alabama State after last season and has five receptions for 56 yards for the Hornets.

Photo credit: Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

