Latest AP Poll released after Week 9

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 9 of the season.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains ranked No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Tigers, who of course had an open date on Saturday, were also previously ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll after Week 8.

Georgia stayed at No. 1 in the new AP Poll, while Ohio State and Tennessee are tied at No. 2. Michigan remained No. 4, with Alabama, TCU and Oregon staying at No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. Southern Cal moved up one spot to No. 9 and UCLA moved up a couple spots to No. 10.

Clemson returns to action at Notre Dame this coming Saturday for its final true road game of the season (7:30 p.m., NBC). The Tigers will then conclude the regular season with a three-game homestand against Louisville, Miami and South Carolina.

You can see the full AP Top 25 following Week 9 below:

