Football

Latest AP Poll released after Week 9

October 30, 2022

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 9 of the season.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains ranked No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Tigers, who of course had an open date on Saturday, were also previously ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll after Week 8.

Georgia stayed at No. 1 in the new AP Poll, while Ohio State and Tennessee are tied at No. 2. Michigan remained No. 4, with Alabama, TCU and Oregon staying at No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. Southern Cal moved up one spot to No. 9 and UCLA moved up a couple spots to No. 10.

Clemson returns to action at Notre Dame this coming Saturday for its final true road game of the season (7:30 p.m., NBC). The Tigers will then conclude the regular season with a three-game homestand against Louisville, Miami and South Carolina.

You can see the full AP Top 25 following Week 9 below:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Georgia (8-0)

SEC
vs Florida W 42-20
 1,528 (30)
2
Ohio State (8-0)

Big Ten
@ Penn State W 44-31
 1,500 (15)
2
Tennessee (8-0)

SEC
1
vs Kentucky W 44-6
 1,500 (18)
4
Michigan (8-0)

Big Ten
vs Michigan State W 29-7
 1,378
5
Clemson (8-0)

ACC
vs Syracuse W 27-21
 1,312
6
Alabama (7-1)

SEC
vs Mississippi State W 30-6
 1,258
7
TCU (8-0)

Big 12
@ West Virginia W 41-31
 1,220
8
Oregon (7-1)

Pac-12
@ California W 42-24
 1,135
9
USC (7-1)

Pac-12
1
@ Arizona W 45-37
 1,010
10
UCLA (7-1)

Pac-12
2
vs Stanford W 38-13
 979
11
Ole Miss (8-1)

SEC
4
@ Texas A&M W 31-28
 905
12
Utah (6-2)

Pac-12
2
@ Washington State W 21-17
 876
13

Big 12
9
vs Oklahoma State W 48-0
 772
14
Illinois (7-1)

Big Ten
3
@ Nebraska W 26-9
 741
15
LSU (6-2)

SEC
3
vs Ole Miss W 45-20
 679
16
Penn State (6-2)

Big Ten
3
vs Ohio State L 44-31
 641
17

ACC
4
vs Pittsburgh W 42-24
 542
18

Big 12
9
@ Kansas State L 48-0
 513
19
Tulane (7-1)

American Athletic
4
vs Memphis W 38-28
 455
20

ACC
10
@ Louisville L 48-21
 388
21
3
vs Virginia Tech W 22-21
 285
22
Syracuse (6-2)

ACC
6
vs Notre Dame L 41-24
 205
23
Liberty (7-1)

IA Independents
vs BYU W 41-14
 136
24

Pac-12
vs Colorado W 42-9
 129
25
UCF (6-2)

American Athletic
vs Cincinnati W 25-21
 111
Others receiving votes:

Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1

Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

Home