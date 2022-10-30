Latest Coaches Poll released

The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 9 of the season.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remained ranked No. 5 in the latest Coaches Poll. The Tigers of course had an open date on Saturday.

The top eight stayed exactly the same with Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Tennessee at No. 3, Michigan at No. 4, Clemson at No. 5, Alabama at No. 6, TCU at No. 7 and Oregon at No. 8.

Southern Cal moved up two spots to No. 9, and Ole Miss moved up a couple of spots to round out the top 10 at No. 10.

Clemson returns to action at Notre Dame this coming Saturday for its final true road game of the season (7:30 p.m., NBC). The Tigers will then conclude the regular season with a three-game homestand against Louisville, Miami and South Carolina.

You can see the full Coaches Poll following Week 9 of the season below:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Cincinnati; No. 25 South Carolina.

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon State 71; Maryland 64; Texas 55; Washington 52; Cincinnati 39; Coastal Carolina 25; Baylor 14; Notre Dame 11; Boise State 11; Louisville 10; Arkansas 10; South Carolina 9; Mississippi State 8; Troy 6; Texas-San Antonio 4.

