Where did this ESPN analyst rank Clemson?

During the Week 9 college football action on Saturday, this ESPN analyst gave who he saw as the top teams in the sport.

Booger McFarland ranked his top five teams, as things stood at the time he gave his ranking, which was during the pregame show on ABC before Michigan State’s game at Michigan.

McFarland had Georgia at No. 1, Tennessee at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Clemson at No. 4 and Michigan at No. 5.

As for where he had the Tigers ranked, McFarland said, “I’m going to put the Clemson Tigers right there at No. 4. I think they’re a potential (playoff team), and Clemson’s defense is really good.”

The initial College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled this Tuesday (7-8 p.m., ESPN).

Clemson, coming off a bye week, travels to Notre Dame this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

