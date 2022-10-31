Bad news for two ACC teams

Bad news for a couple of ACC teams, who will be without these key defenders for the remainder of the season.

During press conferences at North Carolina and Syracuse on Monday morning, it was announced that Tar Heels jack linebacker Noah Taylor and Orange defensive back Garrett Williams will both miss the rest of the season due to injuries.

Taylor, who transferred to UNC following four years at Virginia, left the team’s game against Pittsburgh on Saturday after sustaining a non-contact knee injury

The graduate student and Tar Heels’ top pass rusher leads the team in sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (6.0).

As for Williams, who is regarded as one of the ACC’s top cover corners, he suffered a torn ACL in Syracuse’s game against Notre Dame on Saturday.

The redshirt sophomore ranks tied for third on the team in tackles (36). He is tied for the team lead with two interceptions and is second on the team with three pass breakups.

Clemson of course beat Syracuse, 27-21, at Death Valley on Oct. 22, while it looks likely as things stand now that the Tigers will meet up with UNC in the ACC Championship Game.

Already two big injury updates from morning press conferences – UNC's Noah Taylor and Syracuse's Garrett Williams are both out for the season with injuries. Hate to see it for both of them. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 31, 2022

