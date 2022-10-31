Clemson defensive tackle target commits elsewhere

A Clemson defensive tackle target in the 2023 class has committed elsewhere.

Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star Kayden McDonald announced his verbal pledge to Ohio State on Monday evening.

McDonald (6-2, 325) chose the Buckeyes over his other finalists in Clemson, Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Clemson extended an offer to McDonald in late May, and he made an unofficial visit to campus for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22. At that time, all signs pointed to a commitment to the Tigers, but things can change quickly in recruiting and that was the case with McDonald’s recruitment.

Ohio State and Oklahoma both made recent visits to North Gwinnett to see McDonald play, and the Buckeyes ended up coming out on top for his commitment.

McDonald is ranked as high as the No. 195 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals, which considers him the nation’s No. 8 defensive tackle in his class.

Although Clemson missed out on McDonald, the Tigers still hold commitments from three of the nation’s top defensive tackles in Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson five-star Peter Woods, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star Vic Burley and Rome (Ga.) four-star Stephiylan Green.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!