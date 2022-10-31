Clemson vs. Louisville game time announced

Clemson vs. Louisville game time announced

Football

Clemson vs. Louisville game time announced

By October 31, 2022 11:59 am

By |

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12.

Saturday, Nov. 12

  • Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon, RSN
  • Pitt at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
  • Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
  • North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network

All times are Eastern.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

54m

Bad news for a couple of ACC teams, who will be without these key defenders for the remainder of the season. During press conferences at North Carolina and Syracuse on Monday morning, it was announced that (…)

4hr

Paul Finebaum made an appearance on SportsCenter, giving his top four teams along with a team he sees as knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff. The ESPN personality has Ohio State at (…)

19hr

Clemson isn’t getting much love from this ESPN broadcast team. During the Michigan-Michigan State game Saturday night on ABC, play-by-play man Sean McDonough, color commentator Todd Blackledge and sideline (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home