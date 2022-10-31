Clemson vs. Louisville game time announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12.
Saturday, Nov. 12
- Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon, RSN
- Pitt at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
- Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
- North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network
All times are Eastern.
