Finebaum gives his top 4 after Week 9

Paul Finebaum made an appearance on SportsCenter, giving his top four teams along with a team he sees as knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff.

The ESPN personality has Ohio State at No. 1, followed by Georgia at No. 2, Tennessee at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4, with TCU as his “file” team to file away for later.

Ohio State trailed at Penn State in the fourth quarter on Saturday but came back to beat the Nittany Lions, 44-31. Georgia jumped out to a 28-3 halftime lead over Florida in Jacksonville and ended up winning, 42-20.

Tennessee routed Kentucky in Knoxville, 44-6, while Michigan bested Michigan State, 29-7, in Ann Arbor. TCU topped West Virginia, 41-31, in Morgantown.

Here’s what Finebaum had to say regarding his top four teams and TCU:

No. 4 Michigan: “Very good performance last night against a rival, a rival that has had success against the Wolverines in recent years. It was dominating in every single way. So Michigan, still pretty much knocking off all the opponents until they get to Columbus.”

No. 3 Tennessee: “This is the tough one because you could easily make a case for Tennessee being the No. 1 team in the country, and we might a week from today. But the Vols were just dominating against a very good – or at least we thought a good Kentucky team that just got run over by Tennessee.”

No. 2 Georgia: “Another team you could make a case for No. 1. Georgia got way out in front yesterday in Jacksonville, held on and then had its way in the final half against its rival Florida.”

No. 1 Ohio State: “The Buckeyes did what they had to do in that fourth quarter, as we alluded to. I think Ohio State will be at No. 1 perhaps for the last week, because the winner of the Tennessee-Georgia game next week is going to vault them.”

Finebaum’s file team: “They continue to win, yesterday on the road at West Virginia. They still have a difficult road left. But how about this opening performance for the new coach at TCU, Sonny Dykes. It’s been pretty amazing.”

