Where Clemson stands in ESPN's latest power rankings

ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 9 of the season.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC), which of course had a bye week, stayed put at No. 5 in the power rankings.

The Tigers return to action at Notre Dame this coming Saturday for their final true road game of the season (7:30 p.m., NBC). Clemson will then conclude the regular season with a three-game homestand against Louisville, Miami and South Carolina.

“The Tigers had an open date to begin preparing for Notre Dame and get rested for what they hope will be a run to another College Football Playoff appearance,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote. “Clemson played eight straight games before its bye week, but it has yet to put together a complete game from both its offense and defense. DJ Uiagalelei remains the starter despite getting benched in Clemson’s comeback win over Syracuse, and all eyes will be on his performance next Saturday in South Bend, Indiana.”

Ohio State stayed at No. 1 in ESPN’s power rankings, while Tennessee moved up one spot from No. 3 to No. 2, and Georgia dropped from No. 2 to No. 3. Michigan remained at No. 4.

Behind Clemson, the rest of the top 10 in ESPN’s updated power rankings is comprised of TCU, Alabama, Oregon, Southern Cal and UCLA, in that order.

The other ACC teams in the top 25 of ESPN’s new power rankings are North Carolina (No. 15), Wake Forest (No. 19), NC State (No. 21) and Syracuse (No. 22)

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!