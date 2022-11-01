ESPN analysts give their top 6 ahead of first CFP rankings release

The first iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season will be unveiled tonight between 7-8 p.m. on ESPN.

Ahead of the initial rankings release, a number of ESPN analysts have given their own individual rankings of how they think the best teams in college football stack up.

Joey Galloway and Dan Mullen each gave their top six rankings on College Football Final:

Galloway

Tennessee Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson TCU

Mullen

Tennessee Georgia TCU Ohio State Clemson Michigan

On ESPN’s Championship Drive, Kevin Connors, Heather Dinich, Sam Acho and Trevor Matich all gave their CFP top six selections, doing their best to suggest what the rankings might look like tonight:

Connors

Tennessee Michigan Georgia Ohio State Alabama TCU

Dinich

Ohio State Georgia Tennessee Michigan TCU Clemson

Acho

Tennessee Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Clemson

Matich

Georgia Tennessee Ohio State Alabama Michigan TCU

Tonight’s CFP rankings are the first of six that will be released weekly through November and in early December. The final rankings will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game are scheduled for Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 9, 2023.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!