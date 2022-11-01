The biggest question Herbstreit wants answered tonight in CFP rankings

The talk continues with the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year on the horizon.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit was asked what is the biggest question he is looking forward to hearing tonight when the CFP committee releases the rankings.

“I would like to see where TCU is,” Herbstreit said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “The committee historically, going back to 2014, always with the first rankings throws a little bit of a curveball against the AP or the coaches poll. It is their way of reminding people that they are a little bit different in the way that they break things down. TCU is a team much like Tennessee, not only undefeated but look who they have beaten in a very evenly balanced Big 12. They have been able to run the table at this point. So, I am anxious to see. In the AP they are behind some teams. Will they be higher in the rankings tonight?”

