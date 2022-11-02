As Clemson’s ace, Uiagalelei has to ‘go do your job’

D.J. Uiagalelei isn’t dwelling on the recent past.

The most recent performance from Clemson’s QB1 brought flashbacks of his 2021 season that was largely a struggle. Uiagalelei committed three turnovers against Syracuse – matching his total for the season coming into the game – that got him benched midway through the third quarter of the Tigers’ 27-21 comeback victory.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter quickly squashed any talk about a quarterback controversy between Uiagalelei and star freshman Cade Klubnik. More than a week removed from that temporary benching, Uiagalelei shot down any notion that Syracuse’s defense confused him into those miscues. Rather, he chalked up his turnovers, including two errant interceptions, to poor decision-making.

“There were some decisions I should’ve never made with putting balls in jeopardy,” Uiagalelei said.

Uiagalelei said he moved on to preparation for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame shortly after reviewing the film against Syracuse. He’ll back behind center to start against the Fighting Irish, who will host Clemson in the Tigers’ first game since that Oct. 22 escape from Syracuse.

Swinney said he’s expecting a bounceback performance from Uiagalelei, again comparing the Tigers’ experienced signal caller, who’s 19-4 as a starter at Clemson, to an ace in baseball who didn’t have his best stuff.

“He had a bad day. Ain’t no question about that,” Swinney said. “You put your ace on the mound, and there’s a certain expectation. That’s just the way it is. You put Nolan Ryan out there or whoever it is, there’s an expectation of what you’re going to get from your guy. But even the best of the best, next thing you know, they’ve hit three home runs off him in the second inning. It just ain’t his day. And you’re not going to let him give up four runs. If you do, you’re just stupid.

“But that guy is going to come back the next week or whenever his next start is. He’s going to get right back at it.”

Swinney said he’s confident Uiagalelei is in a better place to mentally rebound from his biggest struggle so far this season because he’s already seen it at times. Uiagalelei played turnover-free football with two touchdown passes after losing a first-quarter fumble in the season opener against Georgia Tech. After throwing his second interception of the season early at Boston College, Uiagalelei again stayed away from turnovers the rest of the way and threw three touchdown passes in the Tigers’ 31-3 win.

“He certainly knows he can’t go play like (he did against Syracuse),” Swinney said. “There’s a standard, and there’s the expectation. He’s the ace. You’ve got to go do your job.”

Saturday will provide Uiagalelei with his latest opportunity to respond.

“He’s had some bad moments and snapped out of it,” Swinney said. “He’s a totally different guy, and our expectation is for him to go play his best game. That’s what I expect.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!