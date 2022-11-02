Clemson planning to redshirt this freshman

The Clemson men’s basketball team is planning to redshirt this freshman.

The Clemson Insider has learned through a source that the Tigers plan to redshirt Chauncey Gibson.

The 6-5, 190-pound combo guard from Dallas, Texas was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. He averaged 17.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game last season for Kimball High School.

Gibson, who chose Clemson over SMU, Old Dominion and Texas Tech, is listed as the No. 23 player in the state of Texas by Blue Zurtuche and Texas Basketball Review.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!