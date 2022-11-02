Davis: TCU resume 'far superior' to Clemson's, but wait

During ESPN’s College Football Playoff: Top 25 show Tuesday night, there was plenty of discussion about Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) and TCU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12).

The Tigers checked in at No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, three spots ahead of the Horned Frogs at No. 7.

“Clemson and TCU to me is very fascinating,” ESPN college football analyst David Pollack said, before the rankings were announced, “and setting the groundwork for the rest of the schedule if both of those teams continue to slug it out and go undefeated.”

ESPN host Rece Davis chimed in on the Clemson-TCU conversation, saying the Horned Frogs have a resume that is “far superior” to the Tigers.

“Some of it is how much do we worry about TCU’s tendency to fall behind versus their resume that is far superior to Clemson’s at this point,” he said.

After the rankings were unveiled, ESPN displayed a graphic comparing Clemson’s resume (fourth in strength of record, 72nd in strength of schedule, three ranked wins based on current CFP rankings) to TCU’s resume (third in strength of record, 63rd in strength of schedule and two ranked wins based on current CFP rankings).

Davis then changed his tune regarding the resumes that the Tigers and Horned Frogs have put together to this point.

“Clemson and TCU very similar in resume,” he said. “Clemson has three ranked wins, maybe none that jump off the page at you. TCU has had some big rallies and of course an explosive offense — the sixth-most efficient offense — yet the Horned Frogs are sitting back in the 7th hole while Clemson, somewhat surprisingly at least to some, got a top-four nod ahead of Michigan.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

