Pollack questions Clemson’s ‘interesting’ ranking ahead of Michigan

With Week 10 of college football on the horizon, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its first edition of the Top 25 CFP rankings Tuesday evening on ESPN.

Clemson’s ranking came as a shock to some with the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC) being ranked ahead of a couple other undefeated programs including the Michigan Wolverines at No. 5.

ESPN analyst and former Georgia Bulldog David Pollack was among those shocked by Clemson taking the No. 4 spot over Michigan, reasoning that the Wolverines jumped off the screen much more than the Tigers have in his opinion this season.

“That’s why I wonder why they’re at four ahead of Michigan,” Pollack said regarding Clemson. “When Michigan’s offense jumps off of the screen to me and the defense has been pretty dang dominant too, so, interesting.”

Clemson was ranked in the No. 4 spot on Tuesday behind Georgia at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 2 and Tennessee at No. 1.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!