Dinich on the conference that 'could be in trouble' as far as the playoff

Heather Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff for ESPN, joined the network’s Get Up show Wednesday morning after the first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed Tuesday night.

While Michigan is on the outside looking in right now — coming in at No. 5 in the initial rankings behind No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson — the Wolverines still control their own destiny to the playoff given that they will play Ohio State in the final week of the regular season.

And there’s no way an undefeated Big Ten champion doesn’t end up in the playoff?

“No, that’s right,” Dinich said. “Undefeated Big Ten champ is in. SEC champ is in, even if it is a two-loss LSU. Undefeated Clemson is in this thing. But a lot can still happen. We know Georgia and Tennessee are going to play each other, Ohio State-Michigan — there is going to be room.”

Dinich added that the Big 12 “could be in trouble” when it comes to the playoff, though, with TCU debuting at No. 7 in the first rankings behind Alabama at No. 6.

“TCU has got to stay undefeated,” she said, “and they have to look better in the process because they are undefeated right now and they are looking up at one-loss Alabama.”

