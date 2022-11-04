ESPN analyst ponders 'chaos' CFP scenario

On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s College Football Live, a graphic was shown displaying the remaining schedules for a trio of College Football Playoff contenders — No. 4 Clemson (at Notre Dame, vs. Louisville, vs. Miami, vs. South Carolina); No. 6 Alabama (at No. 10 LSU, at No. 11 Ole Miss, vs. Austin Peay, vs. Auburn); and No. 7 TCU (vs. Texas Tech, at No. 24 Texas, at Baylor, vs. Iowa State).

ESPN’s Tom Luginbill weighed in, stirring the pot by bringing up a hypothetical scenario that would cause chaos in the CFP picture and lead to plenty of debate within the CFP Selection Committee.

“One of those three teams we just showed on that graphic is Clemson, probably the most heavily scrutinized team in the top six,” he said. “And you look at their schedule remaining. I mean, if you get even a one-loss Big 12 conference champ and then a one-loss Pac-12 conference champ, and if Clemson were to have a loss, now that’s the chaos we all deserve in college football.”

