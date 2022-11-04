M & M: Clemson at Notre Dame Preview

Latest
Tiger No. 7 in PFF Latest Mock Draft
The latest mock draft from PFF has three quarterback at the top but a Tiger is not far behind. PFF has Clemson defensive end No. 7 in the latest mock. (…)
Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Who has the edge?
Clemson will look to stay unbeaten Saturday when the Tigers step out of ACC play with a trip to Notre Dame. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised by NBC. Clemson’s defense vs. (…)
Shipley: Clemson needs ‘sense of urgency’ against Fighting Irish
Will Shipley has proven time and time again that he is an X-factor of the Clemson offense this season. Despite some ups and downs on offense this season, the sophomore running back has been a stone pillar. The (…)
ESPN analyst ponders 'chaos' CFP scenario
On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s College Football Live, a graphic was shown displaying the remaining schedules for a trio of College Football Playoff contenders — No. 4 Clemson (at Notre Dame, (…)
TCI Live from Notre Dame
South Bend, Ind. — TCI is live on location from Notre Dame Stadium. Orange is everywhere up here Friday. Get the latest from Madison, Davis and Robert. https://youtu.be/ODSWqrOoU60
Etienne off to historic start for Jacksonville
Former Clemson great Travis Etienne is having a historic season for Jacksonville after missing last year due to injury. Etienne has 356 yards rushing in his first three starts for the Jaguars which is a (…)
Parks, Shipley believe offense's communication will be key vs. Notre Dame
Junior offensive guard Walker Parks spoke to the media Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s game against Notre Dame. If there’s something he knows, it’s that you should never underestimate any team going into (…)
3 keys to a Clemson win against Notre Dame
Clemson will start November with a trip to Notre Dame on Saturday. Fresh off the No. 4 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released earlier this week, a win in their final (…)
What We Heard: Walker Parks
Opening his press conference this week, Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks shared how he spent his bye week. “It was really good, body feels great coming off of a bye week,” Parks said. He then (…)
Greene on CFP rankings: ‘I know what we’re trying to do at the end of the day’
Taking one game at a time is the name of the game for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. With the College Football Playoff committee releasing the initial CFP rankings, a lot of speculation surrounded where (…)