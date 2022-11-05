ESPN analyst: Sneaky game for Clemson

One member of the ESPN GameDay crew thinks the Clemson offense needs to figure things out this week or the Tigers could be in trouble.

Pat McAfee thinks Will Shipley could be the key for Clemson.

“No. 4 Clemson travels to South Bend to take on Notre Dame,” McAfee said. “Will Shipley is the guy for this Clemson offense. There is a lot of conversation around DJ Uiagalelei or that man Cade Klubnik playing quarterback. The Clemson offense has got to figure it out because there is a man running Notre Dame, Audric Estime, who is a dawg. This is a sneaky, massive game for Clemson and their story this entire season.”

On the season Shipley has 123 carries for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 19 receptions for 153 yards, while Estime has 99 carries for 558 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

