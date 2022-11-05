Swinney: 'This was an ass kicking, period'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney didn’t mince words following the fourth-ranked Tigers’ 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium.

“This was an ass kicking, period,” he said. “That’s what it is. Just flat out got our tails handed to us. Again, in 14 years, it hasn’t happened a lot. It’s happened a couple times, a few times along the way. We’ve handed out a bunch of them, too. Tonight, we were the bug. We got the bad end of that deal, and we deserved every second of it.”

Swinney was asked what his message to his team was following the loss.

“The message to the team is I’m sorry, first of all. It’s my responsibility. I’m the head coach, number one,” he said. “Number two, I’m going to show up to work Monday, and you have to respond. There’ll be a lot of negativity, all that stuff. That comes with being at a place like Clemson and having the type of the success that we’ve had and the type of success that we expect. It’s a lot of negativity, so how you process all that, and you go back to work.”

