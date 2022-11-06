Is Xavier Thomas out for the season?

Following No. 4 Clemson’s 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the status of defensive end Xavier Thomas.

Thomas did not play against the Fighting Irish after re-injuring his foot this week. Swinney was asked if the fifth-year senior will return this season.

“We’re re-evaluating everything with him,” Swinney said. “He re-injured his foot on Wednesday. Really just heart breaks for him. He was just going full speed, tried to hurdle a guy, and kind of had a setback. So, just re-evaluating his situation and probably know more next week… Maybe I’ll know more tomorrow night.”

Thomas missed the first five games of the season recovering from surgery on his broken foot during the preseason before making his season debut at Boston College on Oct. 8.

The Florence, S.C., native has four tackles and two sacks in three games this season. He logged a season-high 32 snaps against Florida State on Oct. 15 but saw that number drop to just 14 against Syracuse in Clemson’s game Oct. 22.

