Breaking News: Clemson DE out for rest of season

Clemson will be without a veteran pass-rush specialist for the remainder of the season.

TCI has confirmed that defensive end Xavier Thomas is out for the rest of the 2022 campaign due to his foot injury.

Last week in practice, the fifth-year senior defensive end re-injured the same foot that he broke during the preseason.

Thomas missed the first five games of the season recovering from surgery on the broken foot before making his season debut at Boston College on Oct. 8, when he posted two sacks, a forced fumble and an additional quarterback hit despite playing only six snaps.

The Florence, S.C., native had four tackles, two sacks and a couple of quarterback pressures while playing a total of 52 snaps across three games this season.

Thomas, a multi-time all-conference selection, entered the 2022 season with 112 career tackles (27.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 46 games (19 starts).