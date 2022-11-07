Commentary: Welcome Jeff Scott back with open arms

Dabo Swinney will face some difficult decisions after the season as he evaluates what needs to be done to return Clemson to the top of the mountain in college football.

One decision should be an easy one. Jeff Scott should return to Clemson, and not as an analyst. He should be back as co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach. The play at wide receiver has not been the same since Scott left the Tigers, and the recruiting at the position has taken a hit as well.

When Scott left for South Florida, Clemson didn’t just lose its co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach, but the Tigers also lost their best recruiter on the staff. He was responsible not only for the top receiver talent coming to Clemson, but also played a huge role in a number of the top recruiting at other positions that came to play in Death Valley.

“Jeff Scott was the best recruiter on that staff,” another college coach told The Clemson Insider. “It is a lot harder to recruit at South Florida. When he is recruiting with that Paw on his chest, nobody is better.”

The recruiting landscape has changed with Name, Image and Likeness since Scott left for South Florida. The Tigers need every advantage possible if they want to continue to land the talent needed to be a consistent College Football Playoff team. Adding a recruiter like Scott certainly would help.

Nobody can blame him for wanting to take his shot as a head coach. Now that he has done that, Clemson and Swinney should welcome him home with open arms. He is a great coach, but his passion for Clemson is what makes him one of the best the Tigers could have on staff.

If Best is the Standard, there is no doubt that Scott should be back coaching on the field for Clemson and helping the Tigers compete for the top recruits around the country.