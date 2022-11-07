The latest on Clemson's quarterback situation

Is D.J. Uiagalelei still Clemson’s starting quarterback? And will Cade Klubnik get more game reps whether or not they include the beginning of the game?

Head coach Dabo Swinney addressed both a day after the Tigers ended up on the wrong side of a rout against Notre Dame on Saturday, one that saw Uiagalelei get pulled yet again for the true freshman in the second half.

Swinney said he’s still got confidence in both signal callers despite their recent struggles, though he only provided a specific answer to one of those questions Sunday.

“(Uiagalelei) has certainly got to get back on track, and obviously Cade made a mistake,” Swinney said. “Probably put him in a bad spot, but just a poor decision there. But we want to continue to bring him along and continue to get him some opportunity. But D.J. is still a guy that we believe in.”

The mistake Swinney was referring to was an interception Klubnik threw in the shadow of his own end zone on his first series of the game late in the third quarter, which contributed to it being his only series he played. It was part of another subpar performance at the position for the Tigers that has many pondering how Swinney will handle things there when Clemson returns to ACC play Saturday against Louisville at Memorial Stadium.

After being benched for most of the second half against Syracuse in Clemson’s previous game, Uiagalelei returned to the starting lineup against Notre Dame. But the Tigers’ first seven possessions under his direction ended in a punt or a turnover on downs as Clemson was shut out in the first half. Still trailing 14-0 late in the third quarter, Clemson again turned to Klubnik, though his night lasted just two plays following the ill-advised pick.

Things got even worse when Uiagalelei re-entered the game and threw a red-zone interception – his fourth turnover in the last two games – that was returned 96 yards to give Notre Dame a commanding 28-0 lead early in the fourth quarter. Uiagalelei led a pair of touchdown drives after that, but the damage had been done.

Clemson, which finished with a season-low 281 yards, threw for less than 210 yards for the fourth time in the last five games, again doing little to help a running game that’s been Clemson’s most consistent offense of late. While Swinney didn’t explicitly say Uiagalelei would remain the starter this week, he suggested as much when he mentioned Uiagalelei’s 14-1 record in that role in Clemson’s last 15 games.

Acknowledging the position will continue to be assessed was the only information Swinney was willing to divulge on the matter.

“I like how (Uiagalelei) finished, but just too many misplays and things that he’s got to clean up,” Swinney said. “And we’ve got to continue to get Cade some opportunity and keep evaluating that.”

