ESPN analyst impressed by Lawrence, says Etienne will be 'an absolute star'

An ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback took to Twitter on Tuesday with a couple of takeaways from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday in Jacksonville.

Dan Orlovsky was certainly impressed by Trevor Lawrence’s performance, and Orlovsky is super high on Travis Etienne.

“Sunday was the best and most important game of Trevor Lawrence’s career. So many massive Big-time throws,” Orlovsky wrote in a Twitter post.

“Travis Etienne is going to be an absolute star in this league. Absolute star!!”

Etienne and Lawrence helped the Jaguars overcome a 17-0 deficit in Sunday’s game to beat the Raiders, 27-20.

Etienne rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. It was his third straight 100-yard rushing game, the first multi-touchdown game of his young NFL career and his fifth straight game with 100-plus scrimmage yards.

Lawrence, meanwhile, completed 25 of his 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. He also had 53 yards rushing on six carries. It marked the third game this season in which he’s completed 80% of his passes, the most such games in the NFL.

You can watch Orlovsky — a 12-year NFL quarterback who played for the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — break down one of Lawrence’s impressive plays below:

Two things for @Jaguars Sunday was the best and most important game of Trevor Lawrence’s career. So many massive Big-time throws. Travis Etienne is going to be an absolute star in this league. Absolute star!! pic.twitter.com/AG1bEyvxVD — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 8, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!