Swinney asked about Klubnik's playing time moving forward

Dabo Swinney addressed Clemson’s quarterback situation again during his weekly Tuesday press conference.

The Tigers’ head coach was asked if Cade Klubnik’s playing time moving forward depends on how DJ Uiagalelei does, or if it’s a situation where Swinney feels Klubnik needs more chances to play.

“We need to get Cade some more opportunity,” Swinney said. “He hasn’t really had a lot of opportunity. We’ve put him in in some tough situations from time to time.”

One of those tough situations came in last Saturday’s 35-14 loss at Notre Dame, when Klubnik replaced Uiagalelei late in the third quarter before throwing an interception in the shadow of his own end zone to end the only series he played.

“That’s a tough spot,” Swinney said. “That’s a tough play, a mistake he’ll learn from. … Just a young guy that’ll learn.”

Two weeks earlier against Syracuse, of course, Klubnik came in for Uiagalelei in the third quarter after the junior was benched following his third turnover, and the Tigers’ highly touted true freshman rallied the team from an 11-point deficit to beat the Orange, 27-21, at Death Valley.

Klubnik has played in six games this season after enrolling at Clemson in January. The Texas native and former five-star prospect has completed 9 of his 20 passes for 85 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

“We definitely got a lot of confidence in him,” Swinney said. “He’s a great young player.”

