Clemson set to host top QB prospect Saturday

Clemson will play host to a top young quarterback prospect this weekend.

Findlay (Ohio) High School’s Ryan Montgomery — a 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore in the class of 2025 — will be a headlining visitor for Saturday’s game vs. Louisville at Death Valley.

Montgomery, a top-100 national recruit in his class, also made a trip to Tiger Town this past summer.

“It was awesome,” Montgomery told The Clemson Insider regarding his Clemson visit. “What was cool was Tajh Boyd was with us the entire time. He’s on staff now at Clemson, so that was really cool to see. The amount of former players that are on staff now at Clemson is just unreal, like it’s the most of any place I’ve ever been to. That speaks measures by itself. The visit itself went really well. We toured around the campus and the facilities and went out to dinner.”

Montgomery is the younger brother of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, whom Clemson was among the final suitors for before he verbally pledged to Ohio State earlier this year.

Ryan is ranked as the nation’s No. 89 overall prospect in his class regardless of position by Rivals. He holds offers from Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

“I’d say I’m more of a prototypical quarterback,” Ryan told TCI when asked to describe himself as a player. “I’d say I’m more of a dropback passer. The one thing I’d say is that I’m a really good leader and my work ethic is second to none.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!