Freshman corner to have another surgery this offseason

Dabo Swinney held his weekly Wednesday post-practice media availability via Zoom.

Clemson’s head coach said that freshman cornerback Jeadyn Lukus has an injured shoulder that will require surgery this offseason, but it’s something he can play through.

“He’s OK,” Swinney said, “but it’s just something that’s nagging and we’ll have to clean up when the year’s over.”

Lukus also had a shoulder surgery back in March, though that was his other shoulder.

The Mauldin, S.C. native played three snaps in last Saturday’s game at Notre Dame while fellow freshman cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. and junior corner Malcolm Greene played on special teams only. Starting corners Sheridan Jones and Nate Wiggins played 64 and 52 snaps, respectively.

“He’s next man up and he’s been practicing well,” Swinney said of Lukus. “He got banged up. He’s going to have to have a little surgery when the season is over. But he’s healthy enough to go play and he’s really practicing well and has kind of moved up into that second spot. So, we’ll hopefully see more and more of him as we go down the finish here.”

A former five-star prospect and unanimous national top-60 player from nearby Mauldin High School, Lukus has played 51 snaps across six games this season. He made his collegiate debut in the season opener against Georgia Tech, recorded one tackle vs. Furman, added a tackle vs. Louisiana Tech and contributed a tackle for loss at Boston College.

A Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina who was also selected to the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Lukus had 97 tackles in his last three years at Mauldin, playing just 23 games due to the pandemic, while he had eight tackles for loss and four interceptions to go with 17 passes deflected.

