Goodwin discusses the state of the defense: ‘We’re probably missing some vocal leadership’

The loss to Notre Dame last Saturday highlighted some glaring issues that defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin will have to correct before Clemson is back in action this Saturday.

When speaking to the media on Monday, Goodwin indicated that sometimes this season the defense misses some of that vocal leadership that was present in previous seasons. Whether it was James Skalski or Nolan Turner, you knew there were some veteran guys who, in the face of adversity, would demand that the rest of the team step up.

Goodwin discussed the difference between this season and some previous ones. From what was shared by Goodwin, it seems that a defense with so much individual potential lacks a dominant voice pulling the team back in the game.

“I think we have guys who have great leadership qualities, we’re probably missing some vocal leadership from those guys,” he said. “We lost a ton of experience that guys looked up to, from Skalski, (Baylon) Spector, Nolan Turner and those guys. We have great leaders on our team, not necessarily big vocal leaders — they’re more lead by example, and K.J. (Henry) is kind of the vocal leader, I would say, of the group, and some other guys. I think those guys will challenge the guys and get them right this week no doubt.”

Goodwin indicated there may have been external factors that impacted his defense, but it all comes back to the mindset the Tigers played with.

“I think when you’re dealing with young men, sometimes we let outside forces dictate our mindset for whatever reason,” he said, “but I don’t question anyone’s physicality or toughness at all on our defense.”

Goodwin shared that when it comes to leadership moving forward, it needs to be about both the players and the coaches working in tangent to pull the best performance out of one another. It is up to everyone to be on the same path, with the same vision, working towards the same goal, and that is what it’s going to take to get this defense where it needs to be for the remainder of the season.

“I think that and the combination of coaches as well,” he said. “We can pull it out of them as well. Everybody is on board with the process and we’ll get their best this week.”