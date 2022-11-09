'I play better when you hit me, 52': Trevor Lawrence mic'd up

Trevor Lawrence helped rally the Jacksonville Jaguars from a 17-0 deficit in their comeback 27-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday, completing 25 of his 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 53 yards on six carries.

The former Clemson star wore the mic as he led Jacksonville to the comeback win over Las Vegas in Week 9 of the NFL season.

“I play better when you hit me, 52. I like it,” Lawrence said to Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman after being taken to the turf by Perryman.

Check out the full video of Lawrence mic’d up below:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

